Tarleton State (3-2) avenged a 26-14 loss to the Trailblazers (1-2) on Feb. 27.
Dixie State backup quarterback Kobe Tracy threw two touchdown passes, including a 49-yarder, to David Fisher. Tracy came on late in the third quarter and finished 6-of-17 passing for 123 yards with no interceptions.
It was Dixie State’s first home game since beginning its transition to Division I FCS last July. Originally a junior college program, the Trailblazers moved to D-II in 2006.
