The Razorbacks (3-0) trailed most of the way before Dungee’s 3-pointer with 2:15 left them up for good at 77-74. Tishara Morehouse made a layup for the Eagles but Arkansas was 7 of 8 from the line in the final two minutes.
Morehouse, who poured in 35 points for the Eagles (1-2), made it 82-80 with 34 seconds left but Amber Ramirez and Marquesha Davis sealed it with free throws. It was the only two points of the game for Davis. Arkansas went 9 of 12 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and 26 of 34 for the game while FGCU was 5 of 10.
Makayla Daniels scored 15 points for the Razorbacks, Ramirez and Destiny Slocum added 12 apiece and Taylah Thomas had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Eagles, who lost 74-49 to No. 24 Missouri State a day earlier, had 11 3-pointers but went 0 for 5 in the fourth quarter. Aaliyah Stanley added 13 points.
