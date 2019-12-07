The Wildcats couldn’t get any closer than eight as the Razorsbacks made their free throws.

Dungee and Tolefree combined to make nine of the 11 3-pointers for Arkansas (8-1), which has won three straight.

Petyon Williams had 19 points and 13 rebounds for K-State (4-4) and Ayoka Lee had 15 and 14. Angela Harris added 16 points.

Both teams shot 41% for the game but the Wildcats were 3 of 25 from distance and the Razorbacks 11 of 27. Despite a 48-29 rebounding advantage, Kansas State was outscored by nine at the foul line and had 17 turnovers Arkansas turned into 19 points.

