Makayla Daniels and Erynn Barnum each scored 11 for the Razorbacks (2-0). Arkansas finished 39-of-69 shooting (56.5 to overcome a 19-of-31 shooting effort from the foul line. The Razorbacks controlled the glass and outrebounded McNeese 54-42. Arkansas scored 23 points off 15 Cowgirls turnovers.
Callie Maddox led McNeese (1-2) with 15 points. The Cowgirls shot just 28% (23 of 82) including 4 of 28 from beyond the 3-point arc. McNeese committed 30 personal fouls.
