FAYETTVILLE, Ark. — Chelsea Dungee scored 19 points and Taylah Thomas scored 11 with 11 rebounds and No. 23 Arkansas drubbed McNeese 101-58 on Monday night.

Dungee’s three-point play with 4:15 left in the first quarter made it 17-6. The Razorbacks went on to a 27-15 lead to end the quarter. Arkansas extended the lead to 49-27 at intermission.