The game was part of a doubleheader with the Razorback men’s team at Simmons Bank Arena.

Dungee hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter to help the Razorbacks open a 23-11 lead. The redshirt junior who started her career at Oklahoma reached 1,000 career points at Arkansas with her final points, a three-point play early in the fourth quarter.

The Razorbacks led 41-27 at the half and outscored UALR 20-12 in the third quarter to break it open.

Arkansas held the Trojans to 34% shooting, forced 19 turnovers and had a 41-32 rebounding advantage, led by Dungee’s eight.

Angelique Francis had 15 points for Little Rock (2-8) and Teal Battle had 12.

