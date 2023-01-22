Dunn and Temple host No. 1 Houston

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Temple Owls (11-9, 5-2 AAC) at Houston Cougars (18-1, 6-0 AAC) Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -20.5; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on the No. 1 Houston Cougars after Damian Dunn scored 22 points in Temple’s 73-58 victory against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Cougars are 11-1 in home games. Houston is second in the AAC with 35.7 points per game in the paint led by J’wan Roberts averaging 8.1.

The Owls are 5-2 in AAC play. Temple has a 5-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cougars and Owls square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is averaging 9.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Marcus Sasser is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Khalif Battle is shooting 39.9% and averaging 17.6 points for the Owls. Zach Hicks is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

