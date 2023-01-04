Dunn scores 19 off the bench as Temple defeats S. Florida

Dunn added five rebounds for the Owls (9-7). Khalif Battle scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Hysier Miller shot 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.