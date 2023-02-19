The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Dunn scores 24, Temple defeats Tulsa 76-53

February 19, 2023 at 4:29 p.m. EST

PHILADELPHIA — Damian Dunn had 24 points in Temple’s 76-53 win against Tulsa on Sunday.

Dunn was 9 of 13 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) for the Owls (15-13, 9-6 American Athletic Conference). Nick Jourdain scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Hysier Miller also scored 11 points.

Sam Griffin led the Golden Hurricane (5-21, 1-14) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Tim Dalger added 15 points and seven rebounds for Tulsa. The Golden Hurricane extended their losing streak to eight in a row.

Temple took the lead with 10:20 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Dunn led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 37-30 at the break. Fueled by a 21-2 scoring run, Temple extended its lead to 74-48 during the second half. Dunn scored a team-high 15 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

