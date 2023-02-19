Dunn scores 24, Temple defeats Tulsa 76-53

PHILADELPHIA — Damian Dunn had 24 points in Temple’s 76-53 win against Tulsa on Sunday.
Temple took the lead with 10:20 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Dunn led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 37-30 at the break. Fueled by a 21-2 scoring run, Temple extended its lead to 74-48 during the second half. Dunn scored a team-high 15 points in the second half.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.