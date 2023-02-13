Dunne leads Hartford against South Alabama after 24-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hartford Hawks (5-20, 0-1 DI Independent) at South Alabama Jaguars (12-14, 6-8 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Alabama -20; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Hartford visits the South Alabama Jaguars after Michael Dunne scored 24 points in Hartford’s 82-73 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Jaguars have gone 7-4 at home. South Alabama is 6-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hawks have gone 0-9 away from home. Hartford is 2-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moore is averaging 18.6 points and 4.5 assists for the Jaguars. Owen White is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Briggs McClain is averaging 14.9 points for the Hawks. Dunne is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Hawks: 1-9, averaging 63.9 points, 25.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article