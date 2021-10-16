The Hornets’ Chris Miller scored the first touchdown on a 3-yard reception and O’Hara added a 2-yard run for a 14-6 lead at the half.
After Gipson’s first touchdown pass, Brown scored twice and with the help of a two-point conversion tied the game at 21.
The Hornets (4-2, 3-0 Big Sky Conference), are 3-20 all-time against the Grizzlies, and they piled up 456 yards of offense, 302 through the air.
Montana (4-2, 1-2) had 272 yards and had a punt return for a touchdown erased by a penalty.
