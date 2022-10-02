Dunniway, Skattebo lead Sacramento St. past Cal Poly 49-21

The Hornets, ranked No. 5 in the FCS coaches poll, have not yet trailed in a game this season and have won 12 regular-season games in a row, dating to last season.

Dunniway completed 16 of 22 passes for 246 yards with an interception and Skattebo ran 10 times for 82 yards and two touchdowns and his 16-yard touchdown reception gave the Hornets a 21-0 lead with 5 minutes left in the second quarter. Asher O’Hara, who started at quarterback but split time with Dunniway, was 7-of-11 passing for 91 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown pass to Justin Gipson, and added 13 carries for 68 yards and a TD for Sacramento State (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky).