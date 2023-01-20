Duquesne and Fordham square off for conference

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fordham Rams (14-4, 2-3 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (13-6, 3-3 A-10) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes Duquesne and Fordham face off on Saturday. The Dukes have gone 11-2 at home. Duquesne ranks fifth in the A-10 in rebounding with 34.0 rebounds. Austin Rotroff leads the Dukes with 6.1 boards.

The Rams are 2-3 in conference play. Fordham ranks seventh in the A-10 with 13.1 assists per game led by Antrell Charlton averaging 4.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is averaging 15.4 points for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Darius Quisenberry is averaging 16.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Rams. Khalid Moore is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article