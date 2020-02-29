Miller made a layup with 24 seconds left to reduce the Patriots’ deficit to 74-70. During the play, Duquesne’s Michael Hughes was whistled for a foul against Miller. He went to the foul line and missed the front-end of a one-and-one, but Miller grabbed his own rebound and Josh Oduro scored on a layup to cut George Mason’s deficit to 74-72 with 18 seconds remaining. Carry made 5 of 6 from the foul line to close it out.
