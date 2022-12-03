Duquesne beats Ball State 78-77, Clark beats buzzer twice

PITTSBURGH — Jimmy Clark III hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and scored 16 points to give Duquesne a 78-77 win over Ball State 78-77.
The Cardinals (4-4) were led by Jaylin Sellers, who posted 22 points. Ball State also got 12 points from Demarius Jacobs. Jarron Coleman also had 11 points and five assists.
Clark scored 11 points in the first half and Duquesne went into the break trailing 40-36. Duquesne outscored Ball State by five points in the second half. David Dixon led the way with seven second-half points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.