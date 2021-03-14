Wagner was held to 136 yards of total offense in its season opener. Ryan Yost completed 7 of 17 passes for 68 yards. Chris Collier had 14 carries for 40 yards.
It was coach Tom Masella’s debut with the Seahawks. He was the defensive coordinator at rival Bryant in 2019.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.