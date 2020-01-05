Sincere Carry had 16 points for Duquesne (12-2, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Maceo Austin added 14 points. Marcus Weathers had 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Dukes are 2-0 in the A-10 for just the eighth time in 43 seasons and beat Davidson for the first time, the win coming in their eighth meeting. Their 21-2 start is the best since 1971-72 (15-2).

Davidson put up 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Carter Collins scored a career-high 22 points for the Wildcats (6-7, 0-1). Kellan Grady added 19 points. Luka Brajkovic had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Jon Axel Gudmundsson, whose 12 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Wildcats, scored four points (2 of 14).

Duquesne plays Saint Joseph’s on the road on Wednesday. Davidson matches up against Rhode Island on the road on Wednesday.

