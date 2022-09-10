Duquesne beats NAIA member Thomas More 34-14

PITTSBURGH — Joe Mischler threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns, Billy Lucas rushed for 136 yards and two scores, and Duquesne eased past NAIA member Thomas More 34-17 on Saturday.

On the first offensive play of the game, Mischler threw a short pass to Dwayne Menders Jr. and he raced 47 yards. Mischler had 232 yards and a touchdown in the first half as Duquesne led 17-0. Lucas added 78 yards rushing and a touchdown in the half, and the Dukes held Thomas More to five first downs and 43 total yards.