Mischler was 18-of-26 passing for 231 yards and he carried it eight times for 63 yards. Owens added 109 yards on the ground, and Bri Bruzdewicz kicked field goals of 20, 33 and 31 yards.
McCray passed for 169 yards and two touchdowns for Sacred Heart. Chestnut carried it 22 times for 168 yards and two touchdowns, and he caught two passes for 41 yards and two more scores.
Chestnut is the leading returning rusher in the FCS after producing 1,495 yards last season.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.