The Red Flash drove to the Dukes’ 37 in the fourth, but Harvey Clayton Jr. picked off Jason Brown’s fourth-down desperation heave at the goal line. The Dukes stopped St. Francis’s final drive on downs to seal it.

Parr was 16 of 31 for 203 yards and Taylor caught eight passes for 101 yards.

Brown threw three TD passes for the Red Flash (4-5, 2-3), two to Ra’Shaun Henry and a 7-yarder to EJ Jenkins. Brown was 20 of 38 for 278 yards and Henry caught 11 passes for 183 yards.

