Duquesne Dukes face the Marshall Thundering Herd on 6-game win streak

Marshall Thundering Herd (7-1) at Duquesne Dukes (7-1)
The Thundering Herd have gone 1-1 away from home. Marshall is 7-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Dukes. Quincy McGriff is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Duquesne.
Kamdyn Curfman averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Taevion Kinsey is averaging 20.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.3 steals for Marshall.
