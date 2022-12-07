Duquesne Dukes play the Marshall Thundering Herd on 6-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marshall Thundering Herd (7-1) at Duquesne Dukes (7-1) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne will look to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Dukes take on Marshall. The Dukes are 6-0 on their home court. Duquesne has a 2-0 record in one-possession games. The Thundering Herd are 1-1 on the road. Marshall leads the Sun Belt with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Micah Handlogten averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 54.7% from beyond the arc. Jimmy Clark III is shooting 41.5% and averaging 8.4 points for Duquesne.

Taevion Kinsey is averaging 20.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor is averaging 19.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and two steals for Marshall.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

