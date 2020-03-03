Lamar Norman Jr. scored on a drive to tie the game with 5.6 seconds left in regulation before Hyland missed a 3-pointer.
Marcus Santos-Silva had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Rams (18-12, 8-9). Nah’Shon Hyland added 13 points as did Issac Vann. Mike’L Simms scored 10 points.
Duquesne finishes the regular season against Richmond at home on Friday. VCU finishes the regular season against Davidson on the road on Friday.
