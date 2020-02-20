BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Dayton’s Obi Toppin has averaged 19.4 points and 7.7 rebounds while Jalen Crutcher has put up 14.4 points and 4.7 assists. For the Dukes, Marcus Weathers has averaged 14.6 points and eight rebounds while Sincere Carry has put up 11.6 points and five assists.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Carry has had his hand in 49 percent of all Duquesne field goals over the last three games. Carry has 14 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Duquesne is 16-0 when it limits opponents to 69 or fewer points, and 2-7 when opposing teams exceed 69 points. Dayton is 22-0 when holding opponents to 76 points or fewer, and 2-2 whenever teams score more than 76 on the Flyers.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Duquesne’s Tavian Dunn-Martin has attempted 162 3-pointers and connected on 36.4 percent of them, and is 12 for 32 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Dayton is ranked eighth among all Division I teams with an average of 80.6 points per game.

