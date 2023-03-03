Duquesne visits Fordham after Moore's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Duquesne Dukes (20-10, 10-7 A-10) at Fordham Rams (23-7, 11-6 A-10) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Fordham faces the Duquesne Dukes after Khalid Moore scored 21 points in Fordham’s 64-58 overtime loss to the George Mason Patriots. The Rams have gone 17-2 at home. Fordham averages 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Dukes have gone 10-7 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne ranks second in the A-10 with 15.5 assists per game led by Tevin Brewer averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is shooting 37.7% and averaging 16.9 points for the Rams. Moore is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Dae Dae Grant is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 13 points and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

