Fordham wins 87-60 against Duquesne

NEW YORK — Khalid Moore scored 24 points as Fordham beat Duquesne 87-60 on Saturday to finish in a three-way for second place in the Atlantic 10.

Moore added nine rebounds and six assists for the Rams (24-7, 12-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Darius Quisenberry scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 13 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Antrell Charlton finished 3 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.