Duquesne hosts Alabama State after Grant's 26-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alabama State Hornets (0-5) at Duquesne Dukes (4-1) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts the Alabama State Hornets after Dae Dae Grant scored 26 points in Duquesne’s 83-82 victory over the North Florida Ospreys. The Dukes are 3-0 in home games. Duquesne has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hornets are 0-5 on the road. Alabama State is eighth in the SWAC with 10.2 assists per game led by Ashton McClelland averaging .

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is shooting 58.1% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 18.4 points and 3.4 assists. Tre Williams is shooting 55.6% and averaging 8.6 points for Duquesne.

McClelland averages made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring points while shooting % from beyond the arc. Antonio Madlock is averaging 15 points and 5.2 rebounds for Alabama State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article