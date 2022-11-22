Duquesne hosts Alabama State after Grant's 26-point outing

Alabama State Hornets (0-5) at Duquesne Dukes (4-1)
The Hornets are 0-5 on the road. Alabama State is eighth in the SWAC with 10.2 assists per game led by Ashton McClelland averaging .
TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is shooting 58.1% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 18.4 points and 3.4 assists. Tre Williams is shooting 55.6% and averaging 8.6 points for Duquesne.
McClelland averages made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring points while shooting % from beyond the arc. Antonio Madlock is averaging 15 points and 5.2 rebounds for Alabama State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.