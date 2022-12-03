Duquesne hosts Ball State following Grant's 26-point performance

Ball State Cardinals (4-3) at Duquesne Dukes (6-1)
The Cardinals are 1-1 on the road. Ball State averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Dukes. Austin Rotroff is averaging 8.1 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 74.2% for Duquesne.
Payton Sparks is averaging 15.4 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jarron Coleman is averaging 13.1 points for Ball State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.