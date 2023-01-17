Duquesne hosts Banks and Saint Bonaventure

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Duquesne Dukes (13-5, 3-2 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-9, 3-2 A-10) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays the Duquesne Dukes after Daryl Banks III scored 20 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 71-63 win against the Richmond Spiders. The Bonnies have gone 8-1 at home. Saint Bonaventure ranks eighth in the A-10 with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Chad Venning averaging 2.1.

The Dukes are 3-2 in A-10 play. Duquesne scores 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Bonnies and Dukes square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yann Farell is averaging 8.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bonnies. Banks is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Dae Dae Grant is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 16 points. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 12.4 points and two steals over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

