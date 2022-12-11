Duquesne hosts Washington and New Mexico State

New Mexico State Aggies (4-3) at Duquesne Dukes (7-2)
The Aggies are 0-2 in road games. New Mexico State is fifth in the WAC with 37.1 rebounds per game led by Washington averaging 8.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Dukes. Quincy McGriff is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Duquesne.
Anthony Roy is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 11.6 points. Xavier Pinson is averaging 13.4 points, five assists and 1.6 steals for New Mexico State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.