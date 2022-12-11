Duquesne hosts Washington and New Mexico State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Mexico State Aggies (4-3) at Duquesne Dukes (7-2) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duquesne -4.5; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits the Duquesne Dukes after Deshawndre Washington scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 66-65 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos. The Dukes are 6-1 on their home court. Duquesne ranks second in the A-10 with 15.4 assists per game led by Tevin Brewer averaging 3.4.

The Aggies are 0-2 in road games. New Mexico State is fifth in the WAC with 37.1 rebounds per game led by Washington averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Dukes. Quincy McGriff is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Duquesne.

Anthony Roy is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 11.6 points. Xavier Pinson is averaging 13.4 points, five assists and 1.6 steals for New Mexico State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

