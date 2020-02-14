OFFENSIVE THREAT: Carry has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Duquesne field goals over the last three games. Carry has accounted for 14 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 62: Fordham is 0-12 this year when it allows 62 points or more and 7-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 62.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Duquesne is a perfect 16-0 when it holds an opponent to 71 points or fewer. The Dukes are 1-6 when opponents score more than 71.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Fordham has held opposing teams to 61.8 points per game, the lowest figure among all A10 teams. The Rams have allowed 65 points per game over their five-game losing streak, however.

