George Washington (7-17, 3-8) vs. Duquesne (16-9, 7-5)

A.J. Palumbo Center, Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington seeks revenge on Duquesne after dropping the first matchup in Washington. The teams last met on Jan. 20, when the Dukes shot 47.8 percent from the field while holding George Washington to just 42.7 percent en route to the six-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: DJ Williams is averaging 14.5 points and 4.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Colonials. Justin Mazzulla is also a primary contributor, putting up 9.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Dukes have been led by Sincere Carry, who is averaging 12.2 points, 5.8 assists and 2.5 steals.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Carry has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Duquesne field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Dukes are 0-5 when they score 64 points or fewer and 16-4 when they exceed 64 points. The Colonials are 0-15 when allowing 69 or more points and 7-2 on the season, otherwise.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Duquesne is a perfect 8-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 8-9 when fewer than four Dukes players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Duquesne is ranked second among A10 teams with an average of 73.3 points per game.

