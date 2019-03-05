Duquesne (19-10, 10-6) vs. Saint Louis (18-11, 9-7)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne goes for the season sweep over Saint Louis after winning the previous matchup in Pittsburgh. The teams last played each other on Jan. 23, when the Dukes created 23 Saint Louis turnovers their offense turned the ball over just 12 times en route to a 77-73 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Saint Louis’ Javon Bess, Tramaine Isabell and D.J. Foreman have combined to score 49 percent of the team’s points this season, including 56 percent of all Billikens scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Isabell has accounted for 47 percent of all Saint Louis field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 75: Saint Louis is 0-5 when opposing teams score 75 or more points. Duquesne is a perfect 13-0 when its offense scores at least 75 points.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Duquesne is a perfect 11-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 8-10 when fewer than four Dukes players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis gets to the line more often than any other A10 team. The Billikens have averaged 23.3 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.