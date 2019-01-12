PITTSBURGH — Michael Hughes had 17 points and eight rebounds on Saturday and Duquesne overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Saint Joseph’s 85-84.

The Dukes (11-5, 2-1 Atlantic 10) went on an 11-2 run to lead 82-75 on Hughes’ pair of free throws with 44 seconds left in the game. The Hawks (7-9, 0-4) made three 3-pointers in the final 37 seconds, but Duquesne made 3 of 6 free throws which was enough to hand Saint Joseph’s its fourth straight loss.

Saint Joseph’s opened the game with a 22-7 lead. But the Dukes had a 17-2 run to erase the deficit and take the lead before halftime.

Marcus Weathers and Tavian Dunn-Martin added 15 points each for Duquesne. Weathers had seven rebounds and Dunn-Martin made 5 of 9 from 3-point range.

Charlie Brown led Saint Joseph’s with 28 points. Jared Bynum and Lamarr Kimble added 14 points each.

