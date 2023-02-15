The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Duquesne secures 76-62 win against Saint Joseph's

February 15, 2023 at 9:44 p.m. EST

PITTSBURGH — Tevin Brewer’s 16 points helped Duquesne defeat Saint Joseph’s 76-62 on Wednesday night.

Brewer added five rebounds for the Dukes (18-8, 8-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tre Williams scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Dae Dae Grant had 10 points.

Lynn Greer III led the way for the Hawks (13-13, 7-7) with 22 points. Saint Joseph’s got 19 points from Erik Reynolds II. Ejike Obinna had 11 points and six rebounds.

Duquesne took the lead with 19:05 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 39-24 at halftime, with Brewer racking up nine points. Duquesne extended its lead to 60-40 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Williams scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

