Duquesne secures 76-62 win against Saint Joseph's

Lynn Greer III led the way for the Hawks (13-13, 7-7) with 22 points. Saint Joseph’s got 19 points from Erik Reynolds II. Ejike Obinna had 11 points and six rebounds.

Duquesne took the lead with 19:05 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 39-24 at halftime, with Brewer racking up nine points. Duquesne extended its lead to 60-40 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Williams scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.