Duquesne visits Dayton after Grant's 21-point outing

Duquesne Dukes (10-3) at Dayton Flyers (8-5)
The Dukes have gone 0-1 away from home. Duquesne leads the A-10 scoring 76.5 points per game while shooting 44.5%.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Daron Holmes is averaging 17.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Flyers.
Grant is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Dukes.
LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.
Dukes: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.