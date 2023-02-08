Duquesne wins 75-52 against George Mason

Grant also had seven assists for the Dukes (16-8, 6-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tevin Brewer shot 7 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Joe Reece recorded eight points and went 4 of 6 from the field.

Duquesne took the lead with 9:54 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Grant led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 31-23 at the break. Duquesne extended its lead to 53-34 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Rodney Gunn Jr. scored a team-high seven points in the second half as their team closed out the win.