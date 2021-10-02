Leandro DeBrito intercepted Elliott, and Josephs followed with a near pick-6 after Duquesne’s offense turned it over on downs. Elliott regrouped to help lead a nine-play, 75-yard drive where he again connected with Carter on a 16-yard score.
Perrantes closed the door on Merrimack (3-2, 0-1) in the third when he threw a pair of touchdowns to Garrett Owens and another to Wykeen Gill.
Elliott threw for 203 yards and Carter caught 11 passes for 93 yards.
