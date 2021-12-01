Durham was 5 of 13 from the floor and 12-of-13 shooting from the line. A.J. Reeves added 14 points and Ed Croswell had 11 for the Friars.
Shannon Jr. scored 17 points to lead Texas Tech (6-1), which jumped out to a 25-13 advantage and led 30-28 at the break. Obanor finished with 12 points and Kevin McCullar added 10.
The Friars opened the second half with a 19-9 run, capped by Breed’s 3-pointer, for a 47-39 lead with 12:03 remaining. Durham had nine points during the stretch. Obanor’s 3 tied the game at 51 with about eight minutes left.
It was just the second meeting between the teams. The Friars edged the Red Raiders 53-52 at the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu in 1977.
