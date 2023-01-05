Durugordon leads Austin Peay against FGCU after 27-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (12-3, 2-0 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (6-9, 0-2 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin Peay -5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hosts the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Sean Durugordon scored 27 points in Austin Peay’s 90-85 overtime loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

The Governors have gone 4-2 at home. Austin Peay gives up 71.3 points and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Eagles are 2-0 in ASUN play. FGCU ranks ninth in the ASUN shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

The Governors and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Governors. Durugordon is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Zach Anderson is averaging 12.7 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Isaiah Thompson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 71.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

