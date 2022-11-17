Durugordon scores 15 as Austin Peay tops South Florida 62-60

TAMPA, Fla. — Sean Durugordon’s 15 points off of the bench helped lead Austin Peay to a 62-60 victory against South Florida on Thursday night.

Durugordon added six rebounds for the Governors (2-2). Caleb Stone-Carrawell shot 4 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 12 points. Elijah Hutchins-Everett recorded 11 points and was 3 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.