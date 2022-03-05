Wyoming scored 25 second-half points, a season low.
Orlando Robinson scored a career-high 34 points plus nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks for the Bulldogs (18-12, 8-9). Anthony Holland added 11 points.
The Cowboys improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Wyoming defeated Fresno State 61-59 on Feb. 6.
