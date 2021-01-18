Wyoming posted a season-high 16 3-pointers.
Nikc Jackson had 19 points for the Falcons (4-8, 2-6). A.J. Walker added 13 points and Glen McClintock had nine rebounds. Chris Joyce, whose 13 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Falcons, was held scoreless.
The Cowboys leveled the season series against the Falcons with the win. Air Force defeated Wyoming 72-69 on Saturday.
