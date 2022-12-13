Dye and Queens host East Tennessee State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Queens Royals (8-2) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-6) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Kenny Dye scored 28 points in Queens’ 87-79 win over the High Point Panthers. The Buccaneers have gone 3-2 at home. East Tennessee State is ninth in the SoCon scoring 70.7 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Royals are 2-2 on the road. Queens averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Haynes is shooting 64.2% and averaging 13.7 points for the Buccaneers. Jordan King is averaging 13.6 points for East Tennessee State.

Dye averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. AJ McKee is averaging 12.4 points for Queens.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article