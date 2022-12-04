Dye leads Samford against UCF after 23-point game

Samford Bulldogs (6-3) at UCF Knights (5-2)
The Bulldogs are 1-1 in road games. Samford is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Hendricks is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Knights. CJ Kelly is averaging 10.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 32.8% for UCF.
Jaden Campbell averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Ques Glover is averaging 13.8 points for Samford.
