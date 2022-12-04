Dye leads Samford against UCF after 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Samford Bulldogs (6-3) at UCF Knights (5-2) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCF -5.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits the UCF Knights after Logan Dye scored 23 points in Samford’s 103-98 overtime loss to the DePaul Blue Demons. The Knights are 3-2 in home games. UCF averages 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 in road games. Samford is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Hendricks is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Knights. CJ Kelly is averaging 10.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 32.8% for UCF.

Jaden Campbell averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Ques Glover is averaging 13.8 points for Samford.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article