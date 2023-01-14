Dye puts up 18 as Queens knocks off North Alabama 107-78

Dye added seven assists for the Royals (13-6, 3-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). AJ McKee scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added three steals. BJ McLaurin recorded 15 points and was 6 of 8 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).