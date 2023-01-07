Dye scores 17, Samford knocks off UNC Greensboro 70-68

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Logan Dye had 17 points in Samford’s 70-68 win over UNC Greensboro on Saturday night.
Keondre Kennedy led the Spartans (9-8) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Keyshaun Langley added 16 points for UNC Greensboro. Mikeal Brown-Jones also had 11 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Wednesday. Samford hosts Wofford while UNC Greensboro travels to play VMI.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.