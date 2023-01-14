Dye scores 23, Samford downs Chattanooga 75-74

Dye added six rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (12-7, 6-0 Southern Conference), who won their sixth straight game. Jermaine Marshall scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Parham and A.J. Staton-McCray added 12 points apiece.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Logan Dye scored 23 points, Bubba Parham made a pair of free throws with four seconds left and Samford edged Chattanooga 75-74 on Saturday night.

Stephens led the Mocs (11-8, 3-3) with 19 points, seven rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Chattanooga also got 16 points and six rebounds from Jamal Johnson. Dalvin White finished with 13 points and five assists.