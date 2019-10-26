Dykes gathered in a kick at the goal line, broke a couple tackles and raced for the score and a 21-7 lead in the first quarter. He was untouched on an 88-yard return in the second quarter for a 28-10 halftime lead.

Pat Kehoe passed 14 yards to Bryce De Maille to get the Blue Hens (4-4, 2-2), ranked 19th in the FCS coaches poll, to within 28-25 with 7:45 left in the third quarter.

Mancuso finished with 280 yards passing and 95 on the ground with Fuller making eight catches for 161 yards. Will Knight had 101 yards rushing for Delaware.

