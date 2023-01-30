Dyson sparks Bethune-Cookman to 88-77 win over Alabama A&M

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Dhashon Dyson scored 23 points to lead Bethune-Cookman to an 88-77 victory over Alabama A&M on Monday night.

Dyson was 7-of-13 shooting, including 4 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (8-14, 4-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Marcus Garrett pitched in with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Zion Harmon added 17 points and three steals.