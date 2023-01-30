Dyson sparks Bethune-Cookman to 88-77 win over Alabama A&M

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Dhashon Dyson scored 23 points to lead Bethune-Cookman to an 88-77 victory over Alabama A&M on Monday night.
Garrett Hicks led the way for the Bulldogs (8-14, 4-5) with 22 points and three steals. Dailin Smith had 15 points and Olisa Akonobi totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Saturday. Bethune-Cookman visits Prairie View A&M, while Alabama A&M hosts Southern.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.