South Carolina coach Frank Martin talks to a player during an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Stillwater, Okla. (Devin Lawrence Wilber/Tulsa World via AP) (Associated Press)

STILLWATER, Okla. — Thomas Dziagwa matched a career high with 19 points, shooting 5 of 9 from 3-point range, to help lead Oklahoma State to a 74-70 victory over South Carolina in the SEC/Big 12 Challege on Saturday afternoon.

In a close battle that saw 14 lead changes in the second half alone, the Cowboys outscored the Gamecocks 12-7 over the last 5½ minutes to secure the win.

Lindy Waters III had 17 points, six rebounds and three assists, and Cam McGriff scored 14 for Oklahoma State (9-11), which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Chris Silva contributed 15 points and nine rebounds and A.J. Lawson scored 12 for South Carolina (10-9), which lost for just the second time in its last eight contests.

It was a nice reversal for Oklahoma State, which was outscored 10-0 in the final five minutes of its 70-61 loss to Oklahoma on Wednesday.

This time, South Carolina went up 63-62 with 5:36 remaining on Silva’s 10-foot jump shot, but a 12-4 run over the next five-plus minutes gave the Cowboys the victory. Waters made a key layup with 20 seconds to go to make it 72-67, and then sank two free throws with 5.6 seconds on the clock to seal it.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: After shooting 45.1 percent and averaging 80.1 points per game over their last seven contests, the Gamecocks struggled a bit against Oklahoma State’s pressuring defense, especially in the opening half. South Carolina shot 34.4 percent in the first (11 of 32), including two different 1-for-7 stretches, that helped the Gamecocks dig a 12-point hole at one point. South Carolina shot 42.9 percent (15 for 35) in the second half.

Oklahoma State: In their third game in eight days since dismissing three players from the team for disciplinary reasons, including guard Michael Weathers, who averaged 9.2 points in 20.4 minutes per contest, the Cowboys managed to avoid fatigue late in the second half, despite using just eight players. McGriff, who played all 40 minutes against Oklahoma, played 30, while freshman Duncan Demuth got seven minutes (after playing nine on Wednesday). Fellow freshman Luke Major, who didn’t see the floor at all against Oklahoma and played just four minutes combined over the previous seven contests, got in for two minutes.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: The Gamecocks return home for a major challenge as they take on No. 1 Tennessee on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys enjoy a week off at home before facing Kansas State next Saturday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.